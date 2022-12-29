Watch: Fresh Snowfall As Arunachal's Tawang Shivers In Sub-Zero Temperatures

Tawang and West Kameng experienced heavy snow on the road.

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall this morning as the town continues to record sub-zero temperatures. An advisory has also been issued for vehicle movements as tourists seek a chilly winter stay in the serene mountains.

The weather department has forecast a minimum temperature of -1 degrees Celsius in Tawang, a popular tourist destination. Dzela, Bumla and Shongaster Lake are the three main locations frequented by tourists.

Tawang and West Kameng experienced heavy snow on the road which led to traffic contestation, leavings hundreds of tourists stranded.

Cold conditions continue in the Northeast with dense fog advisory being issued across the region. The temperature in Shillong (Meghalaya) dipped to 3.7 degrees, Kohima (Nagaland) 5 degrees and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) 6.4 degrees Celsius. Aizawl in Mizoram recorded 8.4 degrees, Imphal (Manipur) 6.9 degrees, and Dibrugarh (Assam) 9.6 degrees.

The cold weather conditions in the Northeast will continue till weekend, sources said.