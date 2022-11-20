Watch: Formula 1 Journalist Doesn't Recognise Ranveer Singh In Abu Dhabi

Martin Brundle complimented Ranveer Singh's outfit as well. "Respect for that suit, that's punchy."

Ranveer Singh's excitement for the year's last Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi, which was reflected not just in his voice but clothes as well, enamored a journalist who didn't recognize the actor at first. The interaction between the two has gone viral on social media.

Former racing driver and journalist Martin Brundle spotted Ranveer Singh during his grid walk and admitted that he "momentarily forgot" who the actor was. When asked to introduce himself, Ranveer Singh said, "I'm a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

Asked how he felt about being there, Ranveer said, "On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline."

Martin Brundle complimented Ranveer Singh's outfit as well. "Respect for that suit, that's punchy." Ranveer, who was at his usual hilarious best, replied, "You know the best part, sir? I have to send it all back in the morning."

Famous worldwide for his unapologetic fashion sense, Ranveer Singh wore a lime green shirt with pink and blue stripes and a chunky white pair of Versace sunglasses.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is the last of the season, is currently underway. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is set to win the World Championship this year. The second and third places are being fiercely fought between Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez and Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.