Watch: Former Sarpanch Showers Cash At Wedding Event In Gujarat

A video showing a former village sarpanch showering cash from the top of his house in Gujarat's Mehsana district is going viral on social media. The money was showered as part of a celebration of Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav's nephew, Razak's wedding. In the clip, not just the former sarpanch, but his family members were also seen showering currency notes on people gathered to witness the celebration.

Mr Yadav and his family members showered Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes from the rooftop of his house. In the video, people standing below the building were seen trying to catch the notes falling on them as the Bollywood song 'Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah' from the movie 'Jodha Akbar' played in the background.

The video has gone viral on the internet and surfaced on several social media platforms. It has triggered hilarious comments from netizens as well.

While one user jokingly said, "Income tax reaching soon," another wrote, "America's and Britishers seeing this in inflation. A third commented, "This is very common in Gujarat. You can see Lacs of rupees flying in any bhajan-santwani programs."

Meanwhile, a similar case emerged in January when a man in Bengaluru blocked traffic on a flyover by throwing money at people and into the crowd below in a crowded market area of the city. Videos shot by motorists on the phone showed the man wearing a coat and trousers walking with a wall clock on his neck on the flyover and throwing large sums of cash in the air.

The currency notes were of Rs 10 denomination. He reportedly threw around notes worth Rs 3,000, according to people who were in the area at the time of the incident.