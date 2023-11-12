Video: Festive Rush At Stations, Passengers With Reservation Miss Train

Massive crowds were also witnessed at railway stations in the national capital.

With millions traveling to celebrate Diwali with their families, Indian Railways has faced criticism for its poor handling of the holiday rush. Videos circulating on social media show jampacked trains, long queues outside compartments, leaving many travelers stranded and unable to reach their destinations.

One person on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video claiming to have bought a confirmed ticket, yet missed out on his journey because he was unable to get inside a train in Gujarat's Vadodara.

"Indian Railways worst management. Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board," he wrote.

PNR 8900276502

Indian Railways Worst management

Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board. @AshwiniVaishnaw



I want a total refund of ₹1173.95 @DRMBRCWRpic.twitter.com/O3aWrRqDkq — Anshul Sharma (@whoisanshul) November 11, 2023

"The labour crowd thrown me out of the train. They locked the doors and they were not letting anyone enter into the train. Police said clearly no to help me and started laughing on the situation," he added.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vadodara responded on social media, urging the railway police to look into the incident.

Massive crowds were also witnessed at railway stations in the national capital. Visuals on social media show stations in New Delhi packed to the brim while travellers await their trains.

#WATCH | Huge rush of people at Anand Vihar- Kaushambi on Delhi-UP border near the Anand Vihar railway station and inter-state bus terminal pic.twitter.com/DkDXSgganz — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

In Surat, a stampede erupted as a large crowd of passengers surged towards a special train bound for Bihar, leaving one person dead and two others injured on Saturday. The police confirmed multiple incidents of fainting as well.

#WATCH | Gujarat | A stampede situation ensued at Surat railway station due to heavy crowd; one person died while three others were injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital: Sarojini Kumari Superintendent of Police Western Railway Vadodara Division (11.11) pic.twitter.com/uAEeG72ZMk — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

The large crowd that gathered at the railway station caused some passengers to experience panic attacks and dizziness, the police said.