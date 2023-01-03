In Unique Protest, Maharashtra Farmer Buries Himself In Mud

The farmer refused to end his protest until he gets the possession of the land.

A farmer buried himself partially in the mud in protest against the non-possession of land allotted to him under a welfare scheme in Maharashtra over three years ago. Sunil Jadhav, a resident of Jalna district, was allotted the land in 2019 under the Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad Sablikaran Swabhiman Scheme.

"We were allotted two acres of land in 2019 under the Dadasaheb Gaikwad Scheme. But we don't have the papers in our hands yet. Therefore, I have buried myself," said the farmer.

He also refused to end his protest until he gets the possession of the land.

Protesters often resort to such innovative acts to put their demands in front of the authorities and the people.

During the protest against the Centre's now-withdrawn farm laws at Delhi's borders two years ago, the farmers made a strong statement by organizing a blood donation camp.

Earlier this year, a man took a bath in a ditch filled with water on the road in Kerala to protest against potholes. He was also filmed washing his clothes.

Last year, in a symbolic protest, junior doctors wore helmets on duty after a ceiling fan fell on one of their colleagues at a hospital in Hyderabad.