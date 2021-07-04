Watch: Ex-MP's Building Razed In UP, Rubble Falls On Driver, Rescued

The building project in Lucknow's River Bank area reportedly promoted with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

An under-construction building promoted by former BSP MP Dawood Ahmed in Lucknow was razed to the ground today. The action was taken after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) raised a red flag, citing its proximity to the protected site of the Residency in Lucknow.

The Residency is a group of buildings that served as home for the British Resident General who was a representative in the court of the Nawab. Built in the 18th century, the Residency was at the centre of the Siege of Lucknow during the first war of Independence.

Visuals of the razing show the multi-storied building collapse to the ground amid a cloud of smoke after several bulldozers were pressed into work to bring it down.

Meanwhile, a driver operating an excavator was injured after a part of the building crashed on the vehicle. While the vehicle was badly damaged, the operator escaped with minor injuries.

बी एस पी के पूर्व एम पी दाऊद का लखनऊ में बन रहा मल्टी स्टोरीड रेजिडेंशियल अपार्टमेंट सरकार ने ज़मींदोज़ कर दिया।इसकी लागत 100 करोड़ बताई जा रही है।यह ए एस आई के मोन्यूमेंट रेजीडेंसी के बहुत क़रीब बन रहा था।जिसने इसे गिराने का आदेश दिया था। pic.twitter.com/Uozb1klqW2 — Kamal khan (@kamalkhan_NDTV) July 4, 2021

Construction in the building project in Lucknow's River Bank area started in 2017 across a 3,600 square feet area. It was reportedly promoted with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told NDTV that as per ASI guidelines, no construction is permitted within 300 m of protected monuments. This building was about 123 m from the Residency.

After the ASI issued the demolition notice in 2018, the former MP had moved the high court, but his petition was dismissed.

Also, the Lucknow Development Authority had rejected the building plan. Mr Ahmed went to court against this order too, but found no relief.

The ASI had given time to the former MP to bring the building down, but when that did not happen, the Lucknow Development Authority razed it.