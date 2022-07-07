Watch: Eknath Shinde Spots Injured Woman Cop In Crowd, Gets Her To Hospital

Thane: The woman cop suffered injuries in the crowd when Eknath Shinde was leaving the venue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday stepped forward to arrange the hospitalisation of an injured policewoman in Thane.

The woman cop was among the security personnel deployed at the Thane Collector's Office where Mr Shinde held a special meeting on Wednesday.

She suffered injuries in the crowd when Mr Shinde was leaving the venue following the meeting.

As the Chief Minister spotted the injured cop, he made arrangements to send her to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

Mr Shinde chaired the meeting at the Thane Collectorate yesterday to review the facilities to be provided to the Warkaris, devotees of Lord Vitthal, during Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10.

The Chief Minister has announced a toll waiver for the vehicles of Warkaris, who will be visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi, according to a statement issued by his office. He has directed the chief secretary to put stickers on their vehicles and get them registered with the local police.

Mr Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra last week following a rebellion against the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister whose party is backing the rebel Shiv Sena faction, was sworn in as his deputy.