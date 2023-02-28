On Camera, E-Rickshaw Blows Up During Firecracker Drop In Noida, 1 Dead

The e-rickshaw was carrying firecrackers which prompted the explosion.

One person died after an e-rickshaw explosion took place in Greater Noida on Monday. The video of the explosion has been making rounds on social media. It is said that the e-rickshaw was carrying firecrackers which prompted the explosion during the Jagannath Yatra.

The e-rickshaw, which was filled with crackers for the procession's fireworks, caught fire after a firecracker that had been set off during the yatra dropped on it. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera of a shop on the street.

According to the police, two people were injured in the accident and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment by cops. They further said that one of them succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The video shows a busy market area in Dadri area where some people are seen standing in front of a shop. A few seconds later, an e-rickshaw appears on the scene. Everything looks normal, when suddenly there is an explosion in the cartons full of firecrackers kept on the e-rickshaw. Before anyone could understand anything, firecrackers are seen flying randomly leaving everyone in shock.

Also Read: UP Boy Dies By Suicide Day After Questioning By Cops In Robbery Case

All the firecrackers in the electric vehicle seem to go off together leaving the road covered in thick smoke. A few people rush inside the shop while others run in different directions to protect themselves from the impact of the explosion. A few minutes later, locals at the scene gather around the e-rickshaw with water buckets and a fire extinguisher to douse the fire.

ADCP Greater Noida took to Twitter and said, "On 27.02.2023, the Jagannath Shobha Yatra was traditionally taking place in Dadri town under Dadri police station area. Some people were bursting firecrackers on the occasion. One of the firecrackers fell on the e-rickshaw moving forward, in which other fireworks were kept, due to which other all of them were set on fire."

pic.twitter.com/UDEITOiHxe — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 28, 2023

The police added that Salman, who was lighting the fireworks and Pappu, the driver of the e-rickshaw, were injured during the accident. "Today, on 28.02.2023, the above injured Salman has died during treatment at Delhi Pant Hospital, other necessary legal action is being taken," the police tweet further said.