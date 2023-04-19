Watch: Cow Made Guest Of Honour, Inaugurates Organic Restaurant In Lucknow

The restaurant is named 'Organic Oasis'

In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a cow was made the guest of honour and was invited to inaugurate the city's first organic restaurant. According to the news agency ANI, the restaurant named 'Organic Oasis' owned by former Deputy SP Shailendra Singh, offers food made out of organic farming produce.

In a video shared by ANI, the cow accompanied by some people can be seen inaugurating the restaurant. The cow can be seen draped in yellow cloth and decorated with garments, as people hug it and feed it. The workers from the restaurant are also seen wearing the ‘Organic Oasis' T-Shirts.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A restaurant in Lucknow, 'Organic Oasis' that offers food made out of organic farming produce, was inaugurated by a cow. pic.twitter.com/YWcfKqJQcX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2023

The organic restaurant is located at Sushant Golf City at Millennium next to Lulu Mall, and the food in the restaurant will be made using fresh produce from farmlands engaged in organic farming.

Former Deputy SP and restaurant manager Shailendra Singh said that India's economy and agriculture are dependent on cows, so he chose to have “gau mata” as the guest of honour at Organic Oasis.

He told ANI, ''People now feel that a healthy body should be their first priority. Unfortunately, you get food of produce on which chemical fertilizers and pesticides are used. I think this will be the first such restaurant in India that will have its own production, control, and processing. After having the food, they will be able to feel the difference and demand for it.''

Notably, organic farming is the production of food without the use of synthetic chemicals or genetically modified components.