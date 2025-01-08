Watch: Cops' Dramatic Chase To Catch Ganja Smuggler In Maharashtra

Eight control room (CR) mobile vans and an hour-long dramatic chase across the city is what it took Nashik Police to nab drug traffickers and 28 kilograms of ganja. On Tuesday morning, around 2 am, when a red MH 02 registered car tried to breach the Adgaon stop and search checkpoint, Nashik Police sent out an alert and started the chase.

On suspicion of illegal weapons, narcotics, explosives or similar contraband, the control room was alerted within seconds. 8 CR mobiles of Nashik City Police swung into action. The suspect steered clear of the main roads to avoid getting caught. But they couldn't evade the cops.

The chase continued across Nashik City from Adgaon, Dwarka U-turn, Amardham U-turn, KK Wagh College, to Chakradhar Swami Mandir. Upon search, 28 kg of ganja were found in the car trunk.

"With strategy, our teams successfully managed to catch hold of the driver, without causing any harm to others," said Nashik City Police.

MH 02 means the car is registered in Mumbai. It was travelling to Navi Mumbai from Dhule.

The Nashik City Police Commissioner felicitated the team involved in the chase.

"Special praise goes to Bhaurao Gangurde and Balkrushna Pawar, among the alert personnel who immediately started the chase," it said.

Watch the car chase here:

⚡ High-Speed Chase in Nashik

🗓️ 7th Jan 2025

⏰ Between 2 AM & 3 AM | 1 Hour (Approx)

🚓 Our CR Mobiles on Chase: 8



A red MH 02 registered car in transit from Dhule to Navi Mumbai tried to breach our daily Adgaon Stop & Search Checkpoint.



बेकायदेशीर शस्त्रे, अंमली पदार्थ,… pic.twitter.com/kHJBfvk8Df — नाशिक शहर पोलीस - Nashik City Police (@nashikpolice) January 7, 2025

Netizens praised Nashik Police's efforts. An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "Kudos to our own Fast and Furious team! Outstanding mindfulness and swift action by the duty officers to intercept the vehicle carrying narcotics. Timely intervention like this keeps our communities safe-well done! Jai Maharashtra!!"

"I highly appreciate the efforts taken by Nashik police team. Keep up the good work," wrote another.