Watch: Rahul Gandhi Dances With Toda Tribal Community In Tamil Nadu

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dancing with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty, in Tamil Nadu, has surfaced online. Mr Gandhi is visiting Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He will also visit his constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala, for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP.

In the clip, shared by news agency ANI, Mr Gandhi is seen wearing a traditional shawl as he dances with locals in a circle. The tweet read, “Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty in Tamil Nadu.”

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/g7iBVcKhTJ — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

Rahul Gandhi will also attend a district Congress Committee meeting in his constituency, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President VT Siddique told ANI. "Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Wayanad on August 12. We are going to arrange a warm reception for him and the preparations have already started. There is a district Congress Committee meeting tomorrow. Rahul Gandhi will be present for it on August 12 and 13," he was quoted as saying.

"There will be a very warm welcome ever hand in the history of Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi," Mr Siddique added.

After his two-day tour of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi will reportedly embark on a trip to Europe. The Congress leader will visit Belgium, France and Norway in the second week of September to interact with university students, the Indian community and European Union Parliamentarians.

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to undertake a second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole confirmed.