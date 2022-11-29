Watch: Bull Runs Through Congress' Gujarat Rally, Ashok Gehlot Blames BJP

Voting for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on Dec 1 and 5.

A stray bull entered a Congress rally in Gujarat's Mehsana where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was addressing a crowd on Monday.

Videos of the incident showing the bull running around confused have gone viral on social media. Mr Gehlot, who urged the crowd to remain calm, blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sending the bull into the crowd.

"It is a conspiracy of the BJP. They often adopt this tactic to disturb Congress meetings," Mr Gehlot was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Voting for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. Campaigning for the first phase of the election ended today. A total of 788 candidates will contest 89 seats across 19 south Gujarat districts and the Kutch-Saurashtra regions.

The ruling BJP, besides the Congress party, faces a third player this time in the form of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP has fielded 181 candidates out of the 182 seats that will go to polls in the election.