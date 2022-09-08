Watch: British Envoy Relishes Onam Sadhya

Alex Ellis is seen enjoying a traditional Onam Sadya on a banana leaf.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis partook in Onam celebrations in Kerala House in New Delhi today, a tweet shared by him showed.

"I had a wonderful Onam Sadhya at the Kerala House. Happy Onam to all those who are celebrating," Alex Ellis tweeted.

In the video, alongside visuals of food and folk performances, Mr Ellis is seen enjoying a traditional Onam Sadhya on a banana leaf. He is also seen looking at murals depicting the Kathakali dance.

