Watch: British Envoy Relishes Onam Sadhya

"I had a wonderful Onam Sadya at the Kerala House. Happy Onam to all those who are celebrating," Alex Ellis tweeted.

Alex Ellis is seen enjoying a traditional Onam Sadya on a banana leaf.

New Delhi:

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis partook in Onam celebrations in Kerala House in New Delhi today, a tweet shared by him showed. 

In the video, alongside visuals of food and folk performances, Mr Ellis is seen enjoying a traditional Onam Sadhya on a banana leaf. He is also seen looking at murals depicting the Kathakali dance.
 

.