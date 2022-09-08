Watch: British Envoy Relishes Onam Sadhya

New Delhi:
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis partook in Onam celebrations in Kerala House in New Delhi today, a tweet shared by him showed.
"I had a wonderful Onam Sadhya at the Kerala House. Happy Onam to all those who are celebrating," Alex Ellis tweeted.
I had a wonderful #Onam Sadya at the Kerala House. #HappyOnam to all those who are celebrating. #ഓണാശംസകൾ#Onashamsakalpic.twitter.com/KmPm0uC8Iu— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 8, 2022
In the video, alongside visuals of food and folk performances, Mr Ellis is seen enjoying a traditional Onam Sadhya on a banana leaf. He is also seen looking at murals depicting the Kathakali dance.