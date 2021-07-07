Watch: Boy, Barefoot, Mask-Checks Dozens Of Tourists In Crowded Himachal

Nearly 30 people were caught in the minute-long video crossing the alley without a mask

As Covid curbs across the country are being slowly lifted and thousands flock to the hills with little care for Covid protocol, a little boy took it on himself to stop tourists roaming the streets without masks.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, the barefoot boy is seen stopping people without masks with a stick in a crowded alley of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

"Tera mask kahan hain (where is your mask)? Mask, mask," the boy is heard saying, as he lightly taps the tourists with his stick.

Nearly 30 people were caught in the minute-long video crossing the lane lined with shops without a mask.

While some smirk at him, others are visibly annoyed but none shamed. One person even tried to snatch his stick away, but the boy, armed with it and his mask, carries on.

The video surfaced on a day the government cautioned that people roaming in hill stations and markets without following Covid-appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far.

As photos and videos of the crowded hill stations emerged, an official described the images as "frightening", reported news agency PTI.

The government warned the violations of Covid rules will lead to a further spike in infections and stressed on the need to wear masks and maintain physical distance.