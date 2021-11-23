Watch: Black Paint Thrown On Maharashtra Minister's Residence; 5 Detained

The agitation begin on October 28 but intensified on November 9.

Black oil paint was thrown on the official residence of Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab today by around 4-5 protestors, who were later detained, over the ongoing state transport strike issue.

For the last 27 days, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staffers have been demanding a merger of the undertaking with the state government.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Black oil paint thrown on the official residence of Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, by 4-5 Janshakti Sangathan workers protesting over the State Transport strike issue, who are now detained. pic.twitter.com/gF99ZZBC4q — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Only a paltry 6,943 of 92,266 employees attended work on Monday despite the MSRTC management issuing notices to 2,632 daily wage staff, terminating the service of 526 employees and suspending another 2,937.

The agitation begin on October 28 but intensified on November 9 when all 250 depots of MSRTC stopped operations.

A merger of MSRTC with the state government will provide staffers better salaries and greater job security, though government representatives have routinely said they can discuss all issues with the striking workers except the merger.