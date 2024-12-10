BJP Shares Inside Visuals Of Delhi Chief Minister's Bungalow, AAP Reacts

The controversy over the Delhi Chief Minister's bungalow - once occupied by Arvind Kejriwal - has intensified ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital. The BJP has been referring to the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow as "sheesh mahal" - or palace of mirrors, which denotes opulence or luxury.

"We have been telling you the truth about the glass palace of debauchery of the person who calls himself a common man @ArvindKejriwal, today we will show it to you too! He has built a 7-Star Resort for himself by embezzling public money!" Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said in an online post.

खुद को आम आदमी कहने वाले @ArvindKejriwal की अय्याशी के शीशमहल की सच्चाई हम बताते आए हैं , आज आपको दिखायेंगे भी!

जनता के पैसे खाकर अपने लिए 7-Star Resort का निर्माण करवाया है!

शानदार Gym-Sauna Room-Jacuzzi की कीमत!

• Marble Granite Lighting→ ₹ 1.9 Cr.

He pegged the cost of the bungalow at a whopping Rs 3.75 crore, equipped with a gym, sauna room and a jacuzzi. The bungalow had marble granite lighting done at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore while civil work needed another Rs 1.5 crore, his post suggested, adding that the gym and spa fitting alone cost Rs 35 lakh.

The mention of the price was a jibe at the AAP supremo's 'aam aadmi' tagline and his claim of living life as a common man. "How those who swear on their children and falsely promise not to take government house, car, security are looting the money of Delhi's taxpayers," the BJP leader said.

"Meanwhile, the common man of Delhi, DDA's 34 EWS Flat, or 15 LIG Flat, or, 150 CNG Auto, or 326 E-Rickshaw can buy it! red of corruption Wow Kejriwal!! Nothing else to say!!" the post added.

The AAP rejected the allegations as "baseless propaganda" with Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister, accusing the BJP of trying to deflect attention from the pressing issues.

"Instead of answering critical questions about mismanagement of funds for schools, mid-day meals, and hospitals in states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they focus on Kejriwal's former official residence. People ask about education and health reforms, they talk about a bungalow," said the AAP leader.

The BJP has been accusing Mr Kejriwal of multiple irregularities in the renovation of the official residence when he was in the top post. Earlier this year, the Delhi opposition party had said the AAP spent over Rs 45 crore taxpayers' money on the renovations, betraying the promise of "simple living" that he had made while entering politics.

In September, the CBI initiated a probe into the alleged violation of tender rules during the bungalow's construction. A regular case was not filed, awaiting sufficient details from the inquiry.

The AAP had accused the BJP of trying to destroy the party led by Mr Kejriwal "using all its strength". Mr Kejriwal too had dismissed the allegations and welcomed any probe into the bungalow's renovation. But, he said, they would find no evidence of any illegal activity.