Watch: Folk Songs And Manjira - Maharashtra Opposition's 'Unique' Protest

The videos show the MLAs singing folk songs and playing a musical instrument called manjira or taal.

The members of Maharashtra opposition today held a 'unique' protest against the policies of the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Several MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, sang Marathi folk songs at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur alleging corruption by the state ministers.

The videos show the legislators singing folk songs and playing a musical instrument called manjira or taal. They called out names of several state ministers accusing them of corruption.

According to the convention, Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, hosts the winter session of the state legislature. This year's winter session is scheduled to end on December 30.

Earlier this month, opposition members staged a protest against the state government in Mumbai over various issues, including Maharashtra- Karnataka border dispute and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's controversial remarks on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, which was ousted from power earlier this year, has been attacking the state government, accusing it of not taking a stronger stand in the border conflict with Karnataka.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had collapsed in June after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against him.

Mr Shinde had turned against Mr Thackeray alleging that the right-wing ideology of the Sena had been greatly compromised since 2019, when the latter ended the party's three-decade-long alliance with the BJP.