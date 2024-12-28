Watch: Bengaluru Man Drives Cab After Driver Falls Asleep, Video Goes Viral

A Bengaluru man has gone viral on social media after he posted a video of driving a cab after his driver fell asleep. Milind Chandwani, a startup founder and an IIM graduate, was returning home late at night from Bengaluru Airport when he booked the cab. Taking to Instagram, Mr Chandwani wrote that the driver appeared to be sleepy and despite multiple breaks, could not get himself up to speed, before handing the steering wheel to the passenger.

"Last night at 3 AM while returning from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an unexpected role: my cab driver's driver," Mr Chandwani captioned the video where the driver could be seen dozing off on the passenger seat.

"He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn't keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say "Bengaluru traffic."

After the driver went to sleep, Mr Chandwani could be seen navigating through Bengaluru's streets with Google Maps guiding him.

"He immediately reclined his seat, passed out, and left me to navigate the city with Google Maps as my co-pilot. Five minutes before we reached, his boss called, and I overheard him asking for a day shift because he couldn't handle the night shift anymore," he added.

The video quickly went viral, amassing attention on social platforms with over 13.2 million views and hundreds of comments. It sparked a range of responses from social media users, with many appreciating the act of kindness while others calling out the driver for putting his and Mr Chandwani's life in jeopardy.

Another incident

On Reddit, another user shared a video of his cab driver falling asleep during a trip from Saket, Delhi to Gurugram. The passenger who was forced to drive the vehicle said he was still "shaking" after the incident.

"I'm still shaking a bit. I booked an Uber from Select Citywalk, Saket to Sector 85, Gurgaon, with a midway drop in Najafgarh. The driver was late, but I figured it was because of the heavy rain all day," the OP said.

"At first, he was responsive, but as soon as we hit the expressway, I noticed he was driving erratically-swerving between lanes, almost hitting the divider. I looked over and realized he was falling asleep at the wheel."

After driving to his destination, the OP got down while the driver woke up and instantly accepted another ride.