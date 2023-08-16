Watch: Aviation Minister Flies Drone With National Flag

Jyotiraditya Scindia dubbed the experience an "unforgettable moment".

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday operated a drone displaying the national flag to showcase developmental works in Gwalior.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, the drone unfurled the national flag as it took to the skies before hovering over the sites of developmental works.

Mr Scindia, who hails from Gwalior, operated the drone and also shared a short video about the initiative on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter

आज #हर_घर_तिरंगा के तहत ग्वालियरवासियों ने अपने विकसित होते और बदलते ग्वालियर का भव्य स्वरूप देखा। ड्रोन के माध्यम से ग्वालियर के 9 विकास कार्यों को दिखाया जाना, निश्चित ही हम सभी के लिए एक अविस्मरणीय पल था।



ये परियोजनाएं, ग्वालियर के लोगों के प्रति डबल इंजन सरकार की… pic.twitter.com/a9cFmcB45f — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 16, 2023

"Showcasing nine developmental works of Gwalior through the drone was an unforgettable moment. The projects are a symbol of the double engine government's commitment to the people of Gwalior", the minister said in a post.

The event was organised by the Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace.



