Watch: 'Speakers Gave Up, Audience Didn't', Delhi University Student Dance Video Is Viral

DU student didn't let a technical issue stop her performance during a freshers' party.

A Delhi University (DU) student didn't let a technical issue stop her performance during a freshers' party at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW). Shreeaa Rathi faced an unexpected hurdle when the speakers suddenly malfunctioned. However, instead of allowing the situation to turn awkward, her audience stepped in to sing for her. This moment has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ms Rathi was seen dancing to the popular song Afreen Afreen. When the sound system failed, the crowd quickly became her biggest cheerleader, filling the silence with their enthusiastic rendition of the song. Their support ensured the show went on, creating a “core memory” for the student.



“Speakers gave up, but the audience didn't,” reads the text overlay in the video. Ms Rathi, in her caption, expressed gratitude for the audience, calling them the “Bestestt.”

Audience members and online users alike shared their thoughts. One member of the audience noted, “My throat got sore from singing, but your confidence gave us more energy to sing.”

Another user said, “The moment “you decided to dance” while the audience started singing.”

“Girlhood peaked here,” a comment read.

Someone present at the event shared, “I was actually there, it was our fresher's and she decided to give the performance on the spot but the speakers went off by the end of the event so, the audience sang. It was such a vibe and her performance was worth all the vocal strain.”

“When women support women,” a comment read.

Months ago, a video of the principal of DU's Gargi College went viral as she walked the ramp and danced with students at the annual cultural festival, Reverie. In the clip, the principal, dressed in a stunning saree, surprised attendees by dancing to the song High Heels by Jaz Dhami and Honey Singh alongside two students. The video was shared on Instagram and captioned, “Reverie even made our principal dance.”