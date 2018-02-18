Madhya Pradesh Lawmaker Unclogs School Toilet With Bare Hands. Watch Janardan Mishra bends over the pot, extracts soil that is causing the blockage, uses reed to penetrate through the obstruction and keeps at it till water flows down without a hitch

69 Shares EMAIL PRINT Janardan Mishracan be seen unclogging the toilet with bare hands in a video that he posted on Twitter. Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: When a BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh learnt that a toilet in a school was clogged and students were unable to use it, instead of issuing directions, he decided to take things in his own hands, literally. Janardan Mishra, lawmaker from the state's Rewa district, can be seen unclogging the toilet with bare hands in a video that he later posted on Twitter.



Mr Mishra bends over the pot, extracts soil that is causing the blockage, uses reed to penetrate through the obstruction and keeps at it till water flows down without a hitch. The same day, he was spotted sweeping the streets in Rewa Nagar.

रीवा जिले के स्वच्छ भारत मिशन अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत भुशुड़ी में जन सम्पर्क के दौरान प्राथमिक विद्यालय में बंद पड़े शौचालय की सफाई की।@narendramodi@rshuklabjp@ChouhanShivraj@SwachhBharatGov@swachhbharatpic.twitter.com/LayhnwLlQo - Janardan Mishra (@Janardan_BJP) February 15, 2018

In another video, Mr Mishra is seen clipping the nails of students at a primary school and explaining to them the importance of cleanliness.



During inspection at another state-run school in Nayi Garhi, when he found out that many students had come to school without taking a shower, he gave them a bath. He is seen scrubbing a student's feet in a widely shared video.

मैंने अल्हौवा, नई गढ़ी में शासकीय विद्यालय का निरीक्षण किया ,वहां मैंने देखा कि बच्चे कई दिन से नहाये हुए नहीं हैं है , तो मैंने उनमे से एक बच्चे को नहलाया और शिक्षको से कहा कि वे अभिवावकों को कहें कि अपने बच्चों को प्रतिदिन नहलाकर विद्यालय भेंजे |

In a stark contrast, Rajasthan's Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf was seen urinating on the walls in Jaipur a few a days ago in a viral photograph. He shrugged it off saying it was "not a big deal".



As the whole country has come together for one of PM Narendra Modi's pet projects, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, numerous unsung heroes, like Mr Mishra, have been working towards a cleaner India for much longer.



Social activist Vikas Chandra, better known as Guddu Baba, began crusade for a cleaner Ganges with the Ganga Bachao Andolan in 1998 after he saw a man bathing in sewage flowing beside the river at a ghat in Patna. He sat on a 48-hour-long fast on December 31, 1998 to draw the attention of the authorities towards the deteriorating condition of the holy river.



Today, there is an army of dedicated volunteers who work with him to keep Ganga clean.



Shraddha Shukla, an 11-year-old from Kanpur, swam 570 kms in the Ganga, from Kanpur to Varanasi in just 10 days to spread her message of cleanliness.



PM Modi kick-started India's biggest cleanliness drive on October 2, 2014. The five-year project envisages a "clean India" by 2019 when the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.





