Watch: Arvind Kejriwal Puts His Gujarat Polls Prediction On Paper

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today made his prediction for the Congress party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief wrote down on a piece of paper that Congress would win five or fewer seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Mr Krejriwal added that his party will form the government in Gujarat.

When asked about the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr Kejriwal said, "The remaining predictions will be made another day."

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month - on December 1 and 5 - while votes will be counted on December 8.

Mr Kejriwal on Friday announced former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi as the AAP's presumptive chief minister for Gujarat.