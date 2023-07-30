Watch: Andhra Cops Arrange A Crane To Help Students Reach Exam Centre Amid Floods

The police also helped the students get back home after the exam.

Police officials in Andhra Pradesh came to the rescue of a group of B-Tech students who were stuck in knee-deep floodwater in NTR district's Nandigram. Fearing that they won't be able to reach their college on time, students requested the Nandigama police to step in.

Notably, the highway near Nandigram was marooned by overflowing flood water, and surrounding villages were completely drowned. Coming to their aid, the police arranged a crane to cross the overflowing highway and drop the students at the exam center. The police also helped the students get back home after the exam. Andhra Pradesh Police shared a video of the rescue on their official Twitter handle.

Watch the video here:

#APPolice helps students to attend exam on a crane in knee deep flood water: The highway near #Nandigama,NTR(D) is marooned by overflowing flood water.Surrounding villages are completely drowned & road communication was cut off as knee deep water over flowed on high way.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/s16tKYDbjx — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) July 29, 2023



In another tweet, AP Police wrote, ''Students requested Nandigama cops to assist them to attend semester exam. Cops risked & arranged a #crane on overflowing highway to drop the students to the exam centre&also pick them up after the exam. #DGP Shri K.V Rajendranath Reddy IPS,commends @VjaCityPolice for the good work done.''

Reacting to the video, one user appreciated the cops' timely intervention and wrote, ''We love you and respect you AP police, great thinking, and great help we salute to all police department in AP.'' Another wrote, ''Excellent work.''

In another heartwarming incident, police personnel rescued two puppies stranded in flood water in the Ithavaram village in the NTR district.

Notably, traffic on the national highway (NH 65) was disrupted and the nearby areas were inundated after the Munneru River, which is a tributary of the Krishna, got swollen due to the heavy rainfall in the state in the last few days.