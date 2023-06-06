Watch: Alert Railway Official Saves Elderly Woman's Life Who Slipped While Boarding Train

The woman was provided with primary medical aid at the Station Master's office.

A major mishap was averted at the Wadala railway station in Mumbai when a passenger's life was saved by an alert ticket collector. The incident happened on June 4, Sunday, around 3:10 pm when senior ticket collector Mr. Sudhir Kumar Manjhi was stationed at platform number 1 at Wadala Road.

While conducting routine checks, Mr. Manjhi heard the panicked cries of Urmila Pathane, the daughter of 73-year-old Sadhana Pathane. Notably, the elderly woman had slipped while boarding a moving train and was on the verge of falling from the Vadala-Goregaon local train.

Within seconds, Mr. Manjhi rushed towards the woman who was wedged between the train and the platform gap. He managed to get her head out of the way of the train and then grabbed her to safety with the help of other passengers.

Following the incident, Mrs Pathane who was visibly shaken, was provided with primary medical aid for an injury to her hand at the Station Master's office.

The senior citizen's daughter Urmila Pathane thanked Mr. Manjhi for his brave efforts and his dedication to his duty that helped save her mother's life.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. In a similar incident in April 2023, timely intervention by an alert constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell while boarding a moving train at Gujarat's Surat railway station.

The Railways has time and again, appealed to passengers to not board or deboard a running train.