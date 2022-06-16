Watch: Agnipath Protesters Go On Rampage In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Agnipath protests: Police used batons and fired tear-gas shells to quell the protests in Gwalior.

Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and Indore saw some of the most intense protests against the newly-announced 'Agnipath' scheme of the Union government for recruitment in the armed forces on Thursday, the police said.

In Gwalior, protestors went on a rampage, damaging public property at Birla Nagar railway station. Violence was also reported from Gole ka Mandir area.

"The mob not only damaged property at Birla Nagar railway station, but also pelted stones on a stationary train at Gwalior railway station," Superintendent of Police-Gwalior district Amit Sanghi said.

Protestors blocked the passage of at least 6-7 trains by occupying tracks. This affected the movement of trains in various parts of North Central Railway's Jhansi division. Police resorted to lathi-charge and detained many protestors.

According to North Central Railway (NCR) sources, traffic on the Delhi-Gwalior-Bhopal route, which connects Delhi with southern and western India, has been affected.

Police used batons and fired tear-gas shells to quell the protests, the superintendent of police said.

Nobody was injured during the protests, and police will identify those responsible for the violence from video footage, the superintendent of police added.