Watch: A Peek Into PM Modi's 'Productive Morning' At G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a glimpse of his “productive morning” at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Many world leaders and heads of international organisations have arrived in the national capital to attend the Summit on September 9 and 10.

In a video, shared by PM Modi on X, formerly Twitter, he is seen arriving at the G20 Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

PM Modi then welcomes some of the world's most influential leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, among others.

“Been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi,” the text attached to the post read.

In his opening remarks at the G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi called for turning the “global trust deficit” into a relationship of trust highlighting the significance of the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

He further said that the 21st century is an important time to give new direction to the world.

“This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities,” PM Modi said.

The video also includes highlights showing PM Modi welcoming the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 grouping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country.

He also touched upon the Ukraine war saying that it has deepened the trust deficit globally. “After COVID-19, there is a big crisis of trust deficit in the world. The war has deepened this trust deficit. When we can defeat Covid, we can also achieve victory over this trust deficit crisis,” the leader said.

“As G20 president, India appeals to the world to change this global trust deficit into confidence in each other. It is a time to walk together,” he added.