3 Men Climb Up A Tank In Rajasthan, Scream Support For Sachin Pilot

"Sachin Pilot Zindabad!" three men can be heard screaming from atop a tank in Rajasthan.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 14, 2018 16:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Men Climb Up A Tank In Rajasthan, Scream Support For Sachin Pilot

3 men climbed up a tank in Rajasthan demanding Sachin Pilot to be the chief minister of the state.


New Delhi: 

Three men climbed up a tank in Rajasthan to showcase their support for Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Their demand - he should be declared the chief minister of the state.

"Sachin Pilot Zindabad!" they can be heard screaming from atop a tank in a video shot by a passerby on his phone.

Watch the video here:

The people of Rajasthan have chosen Congress to lead the state, but there had been a tussle to decide who would steer it as the chief minister. Two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who is popular among the youth, have been the top contenders for the job.

This morning, a group of protesters from the Gujjar community, which supports Sachin Pilot, blocked the highway at Alwar. There have been sporadic protests since Tuesday, after the Congress won Rajasthan.

In a formal announcement made by the Congress today, Ashok Gehlot will be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Sachin Pilot will be his deputy.

"Ashok Gehlot - a stalwart of the Congress party has been appointed CM of Rajasthan. We wish him the best as he takes on this new appointment with vigour, sincerity and a commitment to our democratic values," the Congress tweeted.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sachin pilotrajasthanashok gehlot

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRajasthan CMKapil SharmaAUS vs INDAsus Zenfone Max Pro M2Jawa BikeVivo Nex

................................ Advertisement ................................