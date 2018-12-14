3 Men Climb Up A Tank In Rajasthan, Scream Support For Sachin Pilot

3 men climbed up a tank in Rajasthan demanding Sachin Pilot to be the chief minister of the state.

Three men climbed up a tank in Rajasthan to showcase their support for Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Their demand - he should be declared the chief minister of the state.

"Sachin Pilot Zindabad!" they can be heard screaming from atop a tank in a video shot by a passerby on his phone.

The people of Rajasthan have chosen Congress to lead the state, but there had been a tussle to decide who would steer it as the chief minister. Two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who is popular among the youth, have been the top contenders for the job.



This morning, a group of protesters from the Gujjar community, which supports Sachin Pilot, blocked the highway at Alwar. There have been sporadic protests since Tuesday, after the Congress won Rajasthan.

In a formal announcement made by the Congress today, Ashok Gehlot will be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Sachin Pilot will be his deputy.

"Ashok Gehlot - a stalwart of the Congress party has been appointed CM of Rajasthan. We wish him the best as he takes on this new appointment with vigour, sincerity and a commitment to our democratic values," the Congress tweeted.