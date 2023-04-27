Watch: 128 Indians Arrive In Jeddah After Rescue From Crisis-Hit Sudan

The minister shared a video of him greeting the rescued citizens as they de-boarded the aircraft.

Another batch of 128 Indians has arrived in Jeddah after being rescued from violence-hit Sudan, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a tweet on Thursday morning. So far, nearly 1,100 Indian nationals have been rescued from the African country.

The is the sixth batch of Indians to be evacuated from Sudan, four days after "Operation Kaveri" was launched on Monday

"Another IAF C-130J flight under #OperationKaveri arrived at Jeddah with 128 Indians, the fourth aircraft from Sudan. Efforts are on to ensure that all Indians, who arrived in Jeddah will be sent to India at the earliest," Mr Muraleedharan, who is in Jeddah to oversee the evacuation mission, said in a tweet.

The minister also shared a video of him greeting the rescued citizens as they de-boarded the Air Force aircraft.

India continues to evacuate citizens from the worn-torn country after Foreign Minister S Jaishakar spoke to his Saudi Arabia counterpart and PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Sudan last week.

Centre launched rescue mission "Operation Kaveri" to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan where the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups are have been clashing since mid-April.

According to the World Health Organisation, the battle between the Sudan army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary has resulted in the death of over 450 people and injured more than 4,000.

Countries across the globe have been scrambling planes and ships to rescue their citizens from the war-torn nation nearly two weeks after crisis began.

The United Nations has warned that the mass exodus of foreigners may cause new refugee crisis.