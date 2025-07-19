Footwear Fashioned From Rubber Tires As Economic Crisis Hits South Sudan

From Rwanda to Kenya, fashioning footwear from discarded tires has long been a mark of local ingenuity.

In South Sudan, however, the creative work of such artisans is now fueled by an economic crisis that has left the government on the verge of bankruptcy and many people struggling to put food on the table.

As South Sudan's oil revenues have dwindled, the government for months has been unable to pay civil servants on time. The cash crisis affects everyone from soldiers to teachers, underscoring the range of economic hardship across the country, and many are looking for ways to keep going.

Some want cheap shoes, finding them not in supermarkets but in open markets where flip-flops and sandals are fashioned from worn-out tires usually thrown away as rubbish.

In Wau, some 650 kilometers (400 miles) from the South Sudanese capital of Juba, shoemaker Emmanuel Achuil works under the shade of a tarpaulin in the town's bustling main market.

His hands blackened from grappling with rubber, Achuil uses a blade to carve pieces from discarded tires. Colorful straps are scattered around him like pieces of a puzzle.

Achuil, who makes five to 10 pairs a week, told the AP that in recent months he's seen a rise in demand that he and others say is directly related to the rising cost of living here. They say footwear made from scraps of rubber has found a firm place in local markets, confirmed in the ubiquitous displays of such shoes even in open markets in Juba.

Two years ago, Achuil was getting five to seven customers a month. Now he expects up to 20 of them, he said. Achuil's shoes can fetch up to 15,000 South Sudanese pounds a pair, or roughly $4, depending on size and quality of finishing. In addition to their affordability, the rough-hewn pairs are praised for their durability.

"Even when things get bad - no food, no jobs - this work doesn't fail me," Achuil said. "People always need shoes, especially cheap ones."

Akol Majok Ring, a cattle-keeper from the state of Warrap, said he discovered these sandals in March and immediately bought a pair for himself because "they are good for cattle grazing."

"When you're moving with the cattle all day, these sandals are perfect," he said. "They're durable and well-suited for the job."

The South Sudanese pound has been under pressure since 2023, losing much of its value against the dollar as oil exports are sporadically disrupted by civil war in neighboring Sudan.

The economy has been in decline for five consecutive years, hampered by violence stemming mostly from the political contest between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar, who is currently under house arrest for alleged subversion.

Hyperinflation and widespread food insecurity affect nearly 80% of South Sudan's 11 million people, the same number of people living below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

South Sudan depends on oil revenues to meet 90% of the government's annual budget, but damage earlier this year to the oil pipeline through Sudan left South Sudanese authorities briefly unable to export any crude.

The government announced earlier in June that exports were due to resume after repairs to the pipeline.

Many government workers are effectively without pay, and unemployment is rampant even as the prices of basic goods skyrocket. Leather shoes in the shops can seem a luxury in these circumstances.

"Tire soles last longer," said Deng Akol Athuai, who has been buying from Achuil for years. "I buy one pair, and it lasts me a year or more. They're strong, especially for walking on rough roads."

Gabriel Bataku, a 26-year-old who is unemployed in Wau, said of artisans that they "are solving real problems. They just need recognition and support."

Achuil has been making shoes since 1996. He is not formally trained. He got his skills as a grade schooler watching older men in their workshops as they went about their business.

In those days discarded tires were much easier to find, scavenged from garages or sourced through people throwing them away.

But now, he said, "more people are doing this work, so the competition for materials is high."

He lamented the lack of formal support, from the government and others, that has left artisans struggling to access the tools of their trade. He wants access to better equipment.

Despite the difficulties, he dreams of opening a proper workshop where he would train others. He also hopes to be able to expand his business to other towns in South Sudan.

"If I had better cutting tools, and a way to expand, I could train young people," he said. "Many are idle here in Wau. This skill could help them survive."

