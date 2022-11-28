Watch: 110-m Chimney Razed To Ground In 11 Seconds At Tata Steel Plant

Tata Steel said the demolition cost the company about Rs 2 crore.

A 110-metre chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished in 11 seconds with the implosion method conducted in a safe and environment-friendly way, informed Vice President of the company, Avneesh Gupta on Sunday.

Watch the video of the 110-metre-tall chimney demolition at the #TataSteel Jamshedpur Works - a feat of #engineering excellence! pic.twitter.com/yZhoahBvHJ — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) November 27, 2022

"The 27-year-old, 110-metre-high chimney of battery number 5 of the Jamshedpur plant was demolished using the implosion method, which made the demolition process safe for workers. It also saved time and was environment friendly too. The smoke tower was demolished within 11 seconds," Mr Gupta said.

The task of demolishing the chimney of the coke plant's closed batter was given to Edifice Engineering India, supported by J Demolition Company.

It is the same company that demolished Noida's twin towers on August 28. The towers, which were taller than the Qutub Minar, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition.

Mr Gupta said the demolition took place successfully and in a planned manner as it fell down at zero degrees, did not cause any loss of lives, and was conducted in an eco-friendly manner.

Before the razing of the chimney, a 75-year-old repair shop of the coke plant of about 2 metres was demolished as rehearsal, he added.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Gupta also said that the company is planning to remove all old plants and bring in new plants.

He said that out of the three closed units, two chimneys of 110 metres were planned to be demolished, of which one that has been demolished on Sunday cost the company about Rs 2 crore.

The demolition was followed by the use of 'water curtains' to control the dust and 'trenches with berms' were also deployed to absorb vibration. The use of 'steel wraps' further prevented debris from getting scattered, Tata Steel said in a series of tweets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)