'Wasn't Aware Permission Needed': Delhi Lt Governor To Supreme Court On Tree Felling

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has told the Supreme Court he was not aware that the court's permission was needed for the felling of trees in the capital's Ridge area, an extension of the Aravallis. His submission came in a personal affidavit ahead of a court hearing.

The court had asked Mr Saxena, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), to explain in a personal affidavit what steps are being taken to fix responsibility for the alleged illegal felling of over 600 trees.