'Washing Hands With Tears': Parents On Photos Of Son's Torture By Actor Darshan

Renukaswamy's father called for the harshest possible punishment for his son's killers.

Dealing with the pain of their 33-year-old son being brutally murdered, allegedly by actor Darshan and his aides, the parents of Renukaswamy are now having to cope with seeing visual proof of his torture. The Karnataka Police's chargesheet has detailed the inhuman treatment meted out to Renukaswamy, including him being jolted with electric shocks on his private parts, and photos of the torture have now emerged after reportedly being recovered from the phone of one of Darshan's aides.

One of the images shows Renukaswamy crying while sitting shirtless on the ground in front of parked trucks and, in another, he can be seen unconscious in front of a truck wearing a vest and blue jeans.

The 33-year-old, who was a fan of Darshan, was allegedly killed because he sent obscene photos to the actor's friend, Pavithra Gowda, who is also associated with the film industry.

While Renukaswamy's mother said she couldn't get herself to look at the photos, his father said they are "washing their hands with their tears" and want the people behind the murder to experience what their son went through.

"Despite my son's constant pleas and agreeing that he did wrong, they have tortured him so badly with no mercy. It causes me immense pain. Did they have no mercy whatsoever? They gave him shocks and tortured him, sparing no body part. Imagine how much pain he must have experienced. Thinking about this causes us a lot of pain," said Renukaswamy's father Kashinath Shivanagoudar.

"We are washing our hands with our tears, and seeing these images has caused intolerable pain. I hope the court awards maximum punishment to the perpetrators and they face the same thing that my son went through," he added.

'She Will Experience The Same Fate'

Choking up with sorrow and anger, the victim's mother said her daughter tried to show her the photos, but she didn't have the strength to look at them. She also cursed Ms Gowda and said she should meet the same fate as her son if she was behind his murder.

"I didn't see the viral photos, my daughter tried to show them to me, but I don't have the patience or the strength to see it. Despite his constant pleas, they beat him up so badly. Are they even human," she asked.

To a question on the chargesheet stating that Ms Gowda directed Darshan and the others to kill Renukaswamy, she said, "If that's the case, she should be punished. She will experience the same fate for doing this to my son."

The chargesheet revealed that Renukaswamy, who was kidnapped and then assaulted in a shed, was given shocks to his private parts using an electrical device. The repeated shocks also damaged one of his testicles.

"After being assaulted by Darshan and his gang, Renukaswamy's chest bones were broken. There are a total of 39 injury marks all over his body. There is also a deep cut on the victim's head," the chargesheet said.