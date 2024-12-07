Was Khan Sir Arrested Amid Protests By Bihar Civil Service Aspirants? Cops Say...

As civil services aspirants continue to protest the "normalisation" in the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) preliminary test, Patna Police clarified that renowed educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, also known Khan Sir, was not detained or arrested.

A post on social media website X, which was shared from a handle named Khan Global Studies, demanded Mr Khan's release. Dr Anu Kumari, Sub-divisional police officer of Sachiwalaya, called it "baseless, misleading and provocative".

The police statement came a day after police used mild lathicharge to disperse a large group of protesting aspirants near the BPSC office in Patna, who were demanding withdrawal of "changes" to the rules for the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination scheduled for December 13. The BPSC, however, denied any changes to the examination process. The lathi charge on protesting candidates further escalated tensions, leading to public outrage and demands for accountability.

Educators like Mr Khan and Motiur Rahman Khan, known as Guru Rahman, joined the protests, criticising the perceived lack of communication from BPSC and advocating for candidates' rights. However, tensions mounted as Mr Khan was seen going to a police station. Ms Kumari clarified that the educator came to the Gardanibagh police station on his own accord, adding that he was later dropped to his vehicle near Atal Path in a police vehicle on his own request.