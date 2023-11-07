'Was Born To Serve You': PM In Chhattisgarh Amid Polls In Parts Of State

PM Modi said that the welfare of tribal community is BJP's top priority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a public rally in Chhattisgarh where voting is being held for the first phase of elections.

"I am born to serve and you have given me work to serve you," the Prime Minister said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi said that the grand old party has failed to contain Maoist menace in Chhattisgarh. "Whenever Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists and Maoists increases in the country. The Congress government has failed to control Naxal violence. In recent times, many BJP workers have been killed here." PM Modi said.

He said that the welfare of tribal community is BJP's top priority. "Did anyone think that a woman coming from 'adivasi' family could become India's President," PM Modi said referring to President Droupadi Murmu.

"Many girls from tribal families have gone missing. Due to Congress' policy of appeasement, it has become tough to celebrate festivals in the Surguja region of Chhattisgarh," he further said.

Voting is underway today in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly election for 20 seats, several of them in Maoist-affected Bastar.

The second phase of voting will take place on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.