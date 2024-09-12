'War-Like Stores' Recovered From Manipur's Churachandpur In Army, Cops, Paramilitary Joint Ops

Indian Army, Manipur Police, BSF and CRPF carry out joint operations in Manipur

The Indian Army and the Manipur Police in a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force recovered significant quantities of arms, ammunition and "war-like stores" in Churachandpur district, the army's Spear Corps said in a statement today.

"The Indian Army, in a joint operation along with Manipur Police, CRPF, and BSF, had launched an extensive 48-hour operation, giving a decisive blow to warring groups in Manipur. These joint efforts resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores in the Churachandpur district," the army said in the statement.

Acting on specific information, in Churachandpur's Maulsang area, the army along with the police and the CRPF recovered one 7.62mm AK series assault rifle with a magazine, three medium-sized crude mortars locally known as 'pumpi', and other war-like stores, the army said.

The army in coordination with the police and the BSF also recovered a modified M-16 assault rifle, one 7.5-feet country-made rocket, one large country-made mortar and ammunition in a thickly forested area south-west of Shejang in Kangpokpi district, the army said in the statement.

The recovered weapons have been handed over to the police for further investigation and disposal, the army said.

The operation marks a significant step in neutralising the threat posed by these inimical groups, reaffirming the commitment of the security forces towards peace in the region, the army said.

Violence had escalated again in Manipur on September 1, following what the police said was a weaponized drone attack in Imphal West's Koutruk. The police said they are considering handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency. The police are also investigating a "rocket attack" on Manipur's lakeside town Moirang.

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), admitting the attack on Moirang, in a statement on Thursday said, "... The incident involved a retaliatory action by Kuki-Zo village volunteers, who used an indigenously made 'Pumpi', a type of cannon, rather than a rocket or a missile."