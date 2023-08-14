'Citizens Equal, Have Equal Rights': President's Independence Day Message

President of India Droupadi Murmu, addressing the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day, said she wants the daughters of India "to move forward" and be able to "face every challenge".

"Kasturba Gandhi walked along with Mahatma Gandhi in India's freedom struggle. Now, women are participating in every sphere for India's development, they have now taken big responsibilities which we had never thought about many years ago," she said.

"I want the daughters of the country to move forward," she added.