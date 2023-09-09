'Want Him To Win Fight,' Says Chandrababu Naidu's Wife After His Arrest

N Chandrababu Naidu for the freedom of the people of Andhra Pradesh, his wife said (File)

Chandrababu Naidu will win the fight he has been fighting for the freedom of the people of the state, his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari said after the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was arrested in an alleged case of corruption.

"Chandrababu Naidu continued his fight not for his family but for the freedom of the people of Andhra Pradesh. I want him to win the fight," Ms Bhuvaneshwari said.

She earlier visited the Durga Devi temple to offer prayers.

"A child goes to a parent when they are upset. That's why I came to the Durga Devi temple, to share my pain. I prayed to the deity to protect my husband and give him courage," she added.

The TDP chief was taken into custody by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the alleged skill development scam case. An FIR was lodged in 2021.

As the police arrived this morning to arrest Mr Naidu, they faced resistance from TDP cadres, leading to a minor fight.

N Chandrababu Naidu said that the CID made the arrest without any proper information and refused to show him the evidence.

Talking to the media before his arrest, Mr Naidu said, "I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. The CID arrested me without any proper information, and I asked them to show the evidence. But they refused and attached my name to the FIR without my role."

Chandrababu Naidu has been named as accused number 1 in the over Rs 250 crore scam.

Details about the FIR and other documents were provided to Mr Naidu's lawyers, who also demanded prima facie evidence and pointed out that the former Chief Minister's name was not in the FIR.

The veteran politician has been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property.

The police detained several party leaders, including Mr Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, in East Godavari district as a preventive action to maintain law and order.