Want Friendly Ties With Neighbours India And Bhutan, Says China

After President Ram Nath Kovind appreciated Bhutan's support during the Doklam standoff, China today said it wants to see New Delhi and Thimphu develop "normal relations". Reacting to Bhutan King's Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that both India and Bhutan are China's close neighbours."We are committed to developing friendly relations with these two countries and also we would like to see India and Bhutan developing normal relations," she said.About President Kovind appreciating Bhutan's support in resolving the Doklam standoff, Ms Hua said, "You mentioned about the Indian border troops trespassing incident from June to August. We have talked about our position many times before. I believe we are also clear about that"."We believe that China and India had properly settled this issue through diplomatic means. Consistent with our common interest, we hope India could follow the historical conventions and work with China to ensure peace and tranquillity of the border area," she said.In his meeting with King Wangchuck, President Kovind expressed appreciation for Bhutan's support in resolving the recent standoff with China at Doklam. The manner in which both India and Bhutan stood together to address the situation in Doklam "is a clear testimony to our friendship", a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam, a tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the plateau.