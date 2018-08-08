Walmart's Flipkart Acquisition Approved By Competition Commission

In May, Walmart Inc announced acquisition of 77 per cent stake of Flipkart in its biggest takeover till date.

All India | | Updated: August 08, 2018 20:12 IST
New Delhi: 

The Competition Commission today said it has approved US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of Flipkart.

The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at USD 20.8 billion.

"@CCI_India approves proposed acquisition of Flipkart Private Limited by Wal-Mart International Holdings, Inc," the regulator said in a tweet.

Deals beyond a certain threshold are required to get clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The regulator keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place.

