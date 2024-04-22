Wallets, Mobiles Stolen During BJP Candidate's Ramayan Roadshow

A Meerut businessman raised both his hands and chanted the Jai Shri Ram slogan as a BJP roadshow featuring Ramayan stars crossed his shop. The downside: he lost Rs 36,000 as someone from the crowd picked his pocket.

Along with the businessman, Kulbhushan, a dozen people, including some journalists, and a BJP leader were mugged and mobiles were stolen during the roadshow.

"Jai Siyaram my dear ones of Meerut. Today, Sita, Ram and Laxman who acted in Ramayana, will be among you from 3:00 onwards at Nandan Cinema Kailashpuri, New Road, Shastri Nagar, Surajkund, to have your darshan. I will be fulfilled by seeing you all," Arun Govil, of Ramayan fame, BJP's Meerut candidate posted on X.

जय सियाराम मेरे मेरठ के प्रियजनों

आज आपके बीच रामायण में अभिनय करने वाले सीता राम और लक्ष्मण आपके दर्शन करने के लिए आपके बीच 3:00 से नंदन सिनेमा कैलाशपुरी नई सड़क शास्त्री नगर सूरजकुंड पर पहुंचेंगे आप सभी दर्शन से में कृतार्थ हो पाऊंगा आपकी प्रतीक्षा में आपका अरुण गोविल pic.twitter.com/MYW29xkRWt — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 22, 2024

The roadshow featured his other co-stars from the iconic show - Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita, and Sunil Lahri, who essayed the role of Lakshman.

ऐसे ही मेरठ को नहीं कहा जाता क्रांतिधरा जब यहां से ज्वाला उठाती है तो वह पूरे राष्ट्र में जाती है रामराज्य की ज्वाला जल चुकी है लिए आप भी अपनी आहुति अधिक मतदान कर प्रदान करें pic.twitter.com/EyrcMS3qQr — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 22, 2024

"I was at sitting at my shop. I raised my hands and chanted Jai Shri Ram. There was a big crowd. As I got back and searched my pocket, there was no money. I fainted right there. I lost Rs 36,000," said a crestfallen Kubhushan.

Businessman who lost Rs 36,000 during the roadshow

Police have detained at least 3 people and are questioning them

An investigation is underway.

