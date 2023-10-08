Wake Up Call For BJP: Omar Abdullah On Key Ladakh Election Result

"The BJP was dealt a resounding defeat at the hands of the NC-Congress alliance in Kargil today."

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the BJP has been dealt a resounding defeat in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil elections and that it should serve as a wake-up call for the saffron party.

The NC and the Congress have together won 21 seats so far. The counting of votes is still underway.

Of the 26 seats for which the elections were held on October 4, the results of 25 have so far been declared. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two seats. The Jammu and Kashmir administration nominates four members with voting rights to the 30-member LAHDC-Kargil.

Mr Abdullah asserted that the poll outcome in Kargil has sent out a message against the division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, without consulting the people of the region.

"The BJP was dealt a resounding defeat at the hands of the NC-Congress alliance in Kargil today. In celebration of our strong alliance with the Congress party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is delighted to announce its victory in the LAHDC-Kargil elections," he said in a statement here.

"This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have, undemocratically and unconstitutionally, divided the state of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh without the consent of its people," he added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the poll victory belongs to the people of Zanskar, Kargil and Drass, "who have decisively endorsed" the NC-Congress alliance.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the elected councillors, recognising their dedication to serving the people. We also extend our gratitude to the leadership of the Congress party for their unwavering support," he said.

Mr Abdullah said the poll results should serve as a wake-up call for the BJP.

"It is time to cease hiding behind the Raj Bhawan and unelected representatives and, instead, acknowledge the people's rightful desire for a democratically-elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. Democracy demands the voices of the people be heard and respected," the NC leader said.

He thanked the party workers for their hard work to ensure the poll victory.

"JKNC remains committed to the principles of democracy, justice and unity, working tirelessly to uphold the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Abdullah said.

