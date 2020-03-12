Waiting Time At Airports Longer Due To Coronavirus Screening: Minister

Airports in India started screening for coronavirus on March 4

Lines for security clearance at airports in India are going longer every day due to coronavirus screening. Waiting time at 30 airports also may have gone up to 20-25 minutes on an average. All incoming passengers are being screened for coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

"Earlier, the waiting time across airports was about 8-10 minutes. Now it has gone up to 20 minutes and maximum up to 25 minutes," Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha during question hour.

According to the minister, all passengers are being screened. "Thermal screening is being done. Flights which were coming from coronavirus-hit countries were given separate conveyor belts for baggage," he said.

According to him, those passengers who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and there is a different procedure for further tests for them.

Delhi airport sees a footfall of 70 million and Mumbai 55 million a year. India started screening of all passengers on March 4.

As far as domestic travel is concerned, the minister said footfall has come down due to coronavirus. "Earlier on an average 70,000 people used to travel every day. It has come down to 62,000 due to coronavirus. But now due to new advisories I feel it will come down to 40,000," he said.