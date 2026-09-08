"Waiting For My Retirement": Chief Justice Rejects Aravalli Panel's Extension

During a court hearing, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Monday that the high-powered committee constituted to examine the definition and conservation of the Aravalli range appeared to be seeking time until after his retirement.

A three-judge bench led by CJI Surya Kant was hearing the matter when the committee sought time until February 27, 2027, to submit its report.

Responding to the request, the CJI said, "It appears from the committee's request that they are waiting for my retirement."

The Supreme Court rejected the request for six months and directed the committee to submit its report within three months, by November 30, 2026.

CJI Surya Kant asked the committee to work day and night to complete the exercise within the stipulated period.

The matter will next be heard by the Supreme Court on December 2, 2026.

CJI Surya Kant directed the committee to follow a comprehensive consultation process before arriving at its final conclusions.

The committee has been asked to consider the views of all stakeholders affected by decisions concerning the Aravalli region, including tribal communities in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The court also permitted the committee to submit an interim report, so that proceedings do not have to wait until the completion of the entire consultation process.

The dispute over the definition of the Aravallis intensified following a Supreme Court order dated November 20, 2025, which permitted mining on hills below 100 metres.

The decision triggered widespread concern over the potential impact of the 100-metre criterion on the protection of the Aravalli range.

On November 29, 2025, the Supreme Court stayed its own order.

It subsequently directed the formation of an expert committee to examine the issue and sought responses from the Centre and the four states associated with the Aravalli range -- Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana.

During Monday's hearing, the bench said that the proceedings were not adversarial litigation, stressing that the primary objective was the conservation of the Aravalli range.

The Bench also referred to issues highlighted in its December 29, 2025, suo motu order, saying that there could be a need for an independent expert body to re-examine the scientific, environmental, geological and legal aspects related to the definition of the Aravallis.

The committee's report is expected to play a key role in determining how the Aravalli range is defined and protected going forward.

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