Vyapam Set To Raise Temperature In Madhya Pradesh Winter Session

The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly commencing tomorrow is likely to be stormy with the opposition Congress planning to take on the BJP government to task over the probe into the Vyapam scam.The opposition party expressed unhappiness over the way the CBI is probing the admission and recruitment scam and alleged "big fish are being let off"."We are going to take the state government to task over the Vyapam scam. We are unhappy over the way the CBI is probing it. The small fry are being prosecuted and the big fish are being let off," Leader of Opposition and senior Congress legislator Ajay Singh told PTI.He said the Congress would ensure influential people involved in the scam do not get away. "We are going to put (Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the mat over the Vyapam scam."The CBI, investigating the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) in 2012 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam, filed its chargesheet on Thursday last.The chargesheet named as many as 592 people, including four promoters of private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.On October 31, the central probe agency had filed a chargesheet in connection with the alleged regularities in PMT held in 2013.