Vyapam Case: Court Rejects CBI's Closure Report In MBBS Student's Death

Vyapam has been at the centre of a massive recruitment scandal

A special court in Indore has rejected the closure report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the January 2012 death of a second year MBBS student, Namrata Damor, who was one the 24 Vyapam scam related deaths that the central agency was directed to probe by the Supreme Court in 2015.

The CBI had in December 2017 submitted a closure report in the case before the special CBI court in Indore, submitting that detailed probe based on available evidences and recording of statements of various witnesses suggested that Namrata, student of MGM College in Indore, wasn't murdered, but had committed suicide by jumping from a train in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh.

However, with the medical student's retired state government employee father Mehtab Singh not being satisfied with the CBI findings, the special court rejected the CBI's closure report in the case and directed the investigation agency to re-investigate the case.

The CBI has already submitted in the court, closure reports in the other 23 mysterious deaths, classifying them under categories, accidental, suicidal and having occurred due to medical causes.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, popularly known by the acronym Vyapam (Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal), has been at the centre of a massive recruitment scandal, involving alleged bribery and fudging of marks among others.

Central probe agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the scam and have filed multiple charge sheets till now.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.