VVIP Chopper Case: India Grants Consular Access To Christian Michel

At present, Christian Michel, 54, is lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi.

India has granted consular access to Christian Michel, a British national who was brought to India from Dubai last month for investigation in Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper scam.

"Consular access has been granted to Michel," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

At present, Christian Michel, 54, is lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi.

"Our staff are supporting a British man who is detained in India, and have visited him to check his welfare," British High Commission in India told news agency ANI.

Christian Michel is one of the three alleged middlemen being investigated by the CBI in the VVIP chopper scam for allegedly organising bribes for Indian politicians and bureaucrats to push for the AgustaWestland deal, involving 12 luxury choppers, during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, the central agency that investigates and prosecutes economic offenses.

The alleged middleman had yesterday moved a Delhi court on Thursday seeking permission to make calls to his family members and his lawyers abroad.

He moved an application through his advocate before special judge Arvind Kumar who directed the jail authorities to file a response to the plea by Monday.

On January 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Michel's role has allegedly surfaced in other deals as well. He is in judicial custody till February 26.



(With Inputs from ANI, PTI)