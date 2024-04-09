Voters' Right To Know About Candidates' Assets Not Absolute: Supreme Court

Candidates need not disclose each and every moveable property, the court said

The Supreme Court today observed that voters do not have an "absolute right" to know about each and every asset of the candidates fighting elections.

"It is not an absolute right for any voter to delve deep into the private life of a candidate and each and every disclosure has to be of such nature which will impact the voting," the bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and PV Sanjay Kumar said.



The top court said that the candidates have the right to privacy regarding matters which are irrelevant to the candidature for public office.

"Candidates need not disclose each and every moveable property owned by them or their family, unless they are of substantial value or reflect a luxurious lifestyle," the top court said.

The Supreme Court direction came as it upheld the election of Independent MLA Karikho Kri from Tezu in the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election, setting aside the Gauhati High Court order that had declared his election as void.