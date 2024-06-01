Polls Will Come After 5 Years: Bihar Man Votes First Then Cremates Mother

Voting is also underway in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar in the seventh and final phase

Family members of an eighty-year-old Bihar woman, who died on Saturday, preferred to first cast their vote and then perform her last rites.

The incident occurred during the last phase of polling at Devkuli village in Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

"My mother died today. She will not come back. Cremation can wait, but not the election. The election will come after five years. Therefore, we (family members) discussed the matter and decided to perform the last rites of our mother after casting our votes," Mithilesh Yadav, son of the deceased, told reporters.

They exercised their franchise at polling booth number 115 and went to perform the last rites of their mother.

Voting is also underway in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar in the seventh and final phase. These seats are Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Karakat, Jehanabad, Buxar, Nalanda and Jehanabad.

