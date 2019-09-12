Traffic Fines Hiked To Save Lives, Ignore Those Who Complain: VK Singh

"New rules will bring respect for traffic rules and save lives," VK Singh said. (File)

Penalties for traffic offences have been hiked to save lives and those who find them too high should be ignored, Union Minister of State for Road Transport VK Singh said today.

Many states, including those ruled by the BJP, have refused to enforce the amended Motor Vehicles Act or have decided to water down its penalty provisions.

"Human life is precious, so the government has hiked penalties for traffic offences. It will bring respect for traffic rules and save lives," Mr Singh said.

"Let the people who consider the fines dearer than people's lives comment," he said, speaking to reporters in Gwalior.

BJP-ruled Gujarat had announced drastic reduction in fines prescribed under the amended act. Uttarakhand has also approved a reduction in fines.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.