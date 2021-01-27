VK Sasikala, Ex-AIADMK Leader, Released After Four Years In Jail

VK Sasikala was jailed in 2017 in connection with the Rs. 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

VK Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has been released after spending four years in a Bengaluru jail in a corruption case. She will, however, remain in a hospital in the city as she is being treated for Covid. She will also continue to get protection from Karnataka Police as long as she remains in the state.

The 66-year-old was formally released from the Central Jail in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara after jail officials completed the formalities at the hospital. She will continue to be at Victoria Hospital for four to five days more, the hospital's medical superintendent said. A huge crowd of her supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration.

Shortly before her release, hospital authoriites said she is stable, adding that she is "conscious, alert and well oriented".

"The decision for her to continue treatment in Victoria Hospital has been taken by her and her family members," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

The ex-AIADMK leader's release comes on a day when the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates a Rs. 79 crore memorial Jayalalithaa along Chennai's Marina Beach.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 in the Rs. 66 crore disproportionate assets case. Her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and J Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran were also convicted in the case.

Her release comes just months before the assembly election in Tamil Nadu. She tested positive for coronavirus just six days before the date of her release.

At the height of her power Sasikala was a hugely influential force within the AIADMK and, if she is able to rediscover even some of that influence, she could emerge a key player in the election.

However, Mr Palaniswami has ruled out talk of Sasikala's re-entry into the ruling AIADMK, which is reportedly under pressure from its ally the BJP.